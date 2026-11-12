Kenosha County fatal crash on US Highway 45; vehicle left roadway, hit tree

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The Brief A man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 45 in Kenosha County on Wednesday, Nov. 11. Preliminary findings indicate the vehicle veered off U.S. Highway 45 and into the west ditch before hitting a tree. The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office is examining whether the driver may have experienced a medical emergency.



A 57-year-old man has died following a crash on U.S. Highway 45 in Kenosha County on Wednesday morning, Nov. 11.

Fatal crash

The Details:

According to the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, preliminary findings indicate that a southbound Ford Escape, driven by 57-year-old Brian Nielsen, veered off U.S. Highway 45 and into the west ditch.

The vehicle kept traveling through the ditch before hitting a tree.

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Emergency responders from the Bristol Fire Department extricated the driver from the vehicle and took him to the Kenosha County Center.

He was airlifted by Flight For Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee to receive treatment for serious injuries. The driver died from his injuries.

The Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office is examining whether Nielsen may have experienced a medical emergency before the crash. The investigation remains ongoing.