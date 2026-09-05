Kenosha car show brings thousands to downtown businesses

The Brief About 2,000 cars from past and present arrived in downtown Kenosha for a classic cruise-in. Organizers said attendees traveled from as far as Canada for the 23rd annual event. The car show is hosted by a volunteer-run local car club, Kenosha Classic Street Machines.



From vintage to modern, about 2,000 cars from the past and present made their way to downtown Kenosha for the 23rd annual Kenosha Classic Cruise-In.

The festive morning officially kicked off on Saturday. Organizers said attendees came from as far as Canada, and the event is hosted by a volunteer-run local car club called the Kenosha Classic Street Machines. Local businesses and organizers said it’s the perfect way to close out summer.

"This really is a celebration of all things classic cars and the history that helped provide income and culture for our community," said Laura Gregorski, Visit Kenosha marketing director.

"We feed all the volunteers. This is a volunteer-based event, and so we have all these people from the community that come in to organize everything and to put this show on every year, and we give gift certificates to all of them, just to go ahead and feed them," said Dana Nelson of Kaiser’s Pizza & Pub.

Organizers said this year is one of the biggest on record in overall attendance and participants. It’s free to display your vehicle and it’s free to attend.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Andrew Amouzou and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.