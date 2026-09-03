Kenosha Boys and Girls Club helps students land summer jobs

The Brief The Kenosha Boys and Girls Club helped nearly 150 students get summer jobs this year. Around 10% of participating students received full-time employment offers. The local summer employment program aims to expand into surrounding cities in future years.



Finding a job can be tough, but the Kenosha Boys and Girls Club is taking away that worry for local students.

Summer job program

What we know:

They have a program to help them get summer jobs, and this year they helped almost 150.

Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha

Rashun Toney just started his first year at Carthage College in Kenosha, and he continues to work a job he got as part of the job placement program four years ago.

"They gave me a lot of experience for me to like, do a lot of things, especially here," Toney said.

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That work ethic was ignited through the Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha.

When he was a freshman in high school, the club’s Student Summer Employment Program helped him get his job as head of production at Crown Trophy.

"They said, 'Yeah, just really try your hardest to get things done, and you’ll be successful' and I said ‘Let me just take that’ and I have been here for the past four years," Toney said.

18 summers and counting

What we know:

The program has been doing this for 18 summers. This year, they helped almost 150 students and around 10% of them got full-time offers.

The Youth Employment Director, Jason Markiewicz, has seen how much Toney has grown.

"Good integrity, honest, up front, works hard. I mean the other day, I went over there to pick up a trophy and he was cutting grass. He does it all, he’s a good kid, man," Markiewicz said.

Toney has made a trophy taller than him, made trophies for his buddies in sports and just this last Saturday, he made 500 trophies in one shift. He has learned a lot from his work here, but those same lessons go far beyond these walls.

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"And my work ethic, that also helped me with school too," Toney said. "It feels really really really good. I really appreciate what they have done for me."

The Boys and Girls Club of Kenosha is working to accept more kids into the program next summer. They even have aspirations to grow into surrounding cities in future years to help even more students.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ben Hanson and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.