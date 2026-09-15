Kenny Chesney to perform at American Family Field on July 10, 2027

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The Brief Kenny Chesney is returning to American Family Field on Saturday, July 10, 2027. He will be joined on stage by Eric Church, Sheryl Crow and Greylan James. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.



Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to American Family Field on Saturday, July 10, 2027, for The Original Vibe Room Tour. The star-studded lineup features co-headliner Eric Church, along with special guests Sheryl Crow and Greylan James.

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What we know:

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. but select groups will receive early access to tickets through a series of exclusive presales beginning this Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m.

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Fans may secure their seats at brewers.com/Chesney or by visiting the American Family Field Ticket Office.

"Few concerts capture the spirit of summer in Milwaukee quite like Kenny Chesney at American Family Field," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger.

This marks Kenny Chesney's seventh performance at American Family Field and his sixth time headlining the venue.