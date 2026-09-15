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Kenny Chesney to perform at American Family Field on July 10, 2027

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
American Family Field
Published September 15, 2026 7:31 AM CDT
Published September 15, 2026 7:31 AM CDT
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 19: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Kenny Chesney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 19, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/WireImage)

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The Brief

    • Kenny Chesney is returning to American Family Field on Saturday, July 10, 2027.
    • He will be joined on stage by Eric Church, Sheryl Crow and Greylan James.
    • Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m.

MILWAUKEE - Country music superstar Kenny Chesney is returning to American Family Field on Saturday, July 10, 2027, for The Original Vibe Room Tour. The star-studded lineup features co-headliner Eric Church, along with special guests Sheryl Crow and Greylan James.

Get tickets

What we know:

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. but select groups will receive early access to tickets through a series of exclusive presales beginning this Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. 

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Fans may secure their seats at brewers.com/Chesney or by visiting the American Family Field Ticket Office.

"Few concerts capture the spirit of summer in Milwaukee quite like Kenny Chesney at American Family Field," said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger. 

This marks Kenny Chesney's seventh performance at American Family Field and his sixth time headlining the venue.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Brewers. 

 

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