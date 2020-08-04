Kanye West, 4 other independent candidates file paperwork in Wisconsin to run for president
MADISON - Five independent candidates, including rapper Kanye West, filed signatures and paperwork Tuesday, Aug. 4 with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to get their names on the ballot for president of the United States in the state for the Nov. 3 general election.
A news release from the WEC noted under Wisconsin law, independent presidential candidates can get on the ballot by filing a minimum of 2,000 valid signatures of Wisconsin electors on nomination papers, as well as a Declaration of Candidacy form for both the presidential and vice-presidential candidates. The deadline was 5 p.m. Tuesday.
These candidates filed papers:
- Jo Jorgensen (Pres.) and Jeremy Spike Cohen (VP) - Libertarian Party
- Howie Hawkins (Pres.) and Angela Walker (VP) - Green Party
- Brian Carroll (Pres.) and Amar Patel (VP) - American Solidarity Party
- Kanye West (Pres.) and Michelle Tidball (VP) - BDY (The Birthday Party) Independent
- Kyle Kenley Kopitke (Pres.) and Taja Yvonne Iwanow (VP) – The Peoples Revolution
WEC staff will be reviewing the petitions in the coming days to determine sufficiency and that the candidates meet all qualifications to get on the ballot, officials said in the release, noting all candidates are in pending status and have not yet been approved.
Candidates for the Nov. 3 general election will be certified by the WEC at a later date.