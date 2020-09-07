Kamala Harris to meet with IBEW, Black business owners in Milwaukee

Vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will be in Milwaukee Labor Day.

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County is planning to gather in front of the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Training Committee building at 1 p.m. to cheer for Kamala Harris when she arrives.

The campaign says Harris will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Wauwatosa around 2 p.m.

She'll then attend a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners.

That is expected to start around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

This is Harris' first non-virtual campaign stop in Wisconsin.