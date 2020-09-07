Expand / Collapse search

Kamala Harris to meet with IBEW, Black business owners in Milwaukee

2020 Election
Democratic candidate Kamala Harris will be in the Milwaukee area early this afternoon, while Vice President Mike Pence will be the LaCrosse area.

MILWAUKEE - Vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris will be in Milwaukee Labor Day. 

The Democratic Party of Milwaukee County is planning to gather in front of the Milwaukee Electrical Joint Training Committee building at 1 p.m. to cheer for Kamala Harris when she arrives.

The campaign says Harris will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers training facility in Wauwatosa around 2 p.m.

She'll then attend a "Build Back Better" roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners. 

That is expected to start around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon. 

This is Harris' first non-virtual campaign stop in Wisconsin. 

The coronavirus pandemic has radically altered campaigning for Democrats, who, unlike Republicans, are largely avoiding in-person gatherings and organizing digitally.