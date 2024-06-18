Justin Timberlake arrested on Long Island: police

Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested on Long Island, Sag Harbor Village Police have confirmed to FOX 5 NY's Jodi Goldberg.

According to Newsday, the charges are "DWI-related."

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 22: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Expand

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ that Timberlake ran a stop sign and was swerving before he was pulled over. Timberlake refused a breathalyzer, according to those sources.

Timberlake's friends allegedly came over to the police and asked officers to cut the pop star a break, but the officers refused, according to TMZ. TMZ says there is body camera video of the incident, but it's unclear at this point if it will be released.

Timberlake will be arraigned later Tuesday.

Sag Harbor is in the Hamptons, about 95 miles away from New York City.

