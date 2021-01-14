Joanne Rogers, widow of famed TV personality Fred Rogers, dies at 92

article

Joanne Rogers, 92, widow of famed children television personality Fred Rogers, passed away on Thursday, the Fred Rogers Productions confirmed on Twitter.

"Fred Rogers Productions is deeply saddened by the passing of Joanne Rogers. The loving partner of Fred Rogers for more than 50 years, she continued their shared commitment to supporting children and families after his death as chair of the board of Fred Rogers Productions," the tweet read. "Joanne was a brilliant and accomplished musician, a wonderful advocate for the arts, and a dear friend to everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Joanne’s family and the thousands of people who had the privilege of knowing and loving her."

Joanne was married to the star of Mister Roger’s Neighborhood for over 50 years and continued to carry on her husband’s legacy of kindness and compassion as the chair emerita of Fred Rogers Productions and the "Honorary Chair of the Fred Rogers Center for Early Learning & Children’s Media on the Saint Vincent College campus," according to the Los Angeles Times.

Fred Rogers died in 2003 at age 74.

Joanne is survived by her two sons and three grandchildren.