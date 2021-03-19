Changing your skincare: 5 steps to transition from winter to spring

As the season change so should your skincare. Beauty and lifestyle expert Hillary Kline joins FOX6 WakeUp with five steps to transition from winter to spring.

1. Add more SPF

EltaMD UV Active Broad-Spectrum SPF 50+

Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40 (video)



2. Exfoliate once or twice a week.

Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel



3. Spot treat! Acne sure is pesky, isn’t it? Especially wearing masks – maskne is real!

Face Reality Sulfur Spot Treatment



4. Brighten and balance your skin!

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Brightening Anti-Pollution Mask

Aurelia Probiotic Skincare Balance and Glow Day Oil



5. Change out your moisturizer!

La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer UV SPF 30

