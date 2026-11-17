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The Brief One person died and another suffered serious injuries in a Monday night crash in Jefferson County. The crash happened on County Trunk Highway F near Hickory Hill Drive in the Town of Concord. The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene.



A head-on crash in Jefferson County on Monday night, Nov. 16, left one person dead and another seriously injured.

Head-on crash

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According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a 911 call at approximately 5:16 p.m. regarding a head-on collision on County Trunk Highway F near Hickory Hill Drive in the Town of Concord.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found both drivers trapped and suffering from serious injuries.

Investigators determined that a northbound vehicle on County Trunk Highway F crossed the center line near Hickory Hill Drive and collided head-on with an oncoming southbound vehicle.

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The driver of the northbound vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation into the crash is being conducted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Major Accident Investigation Team.