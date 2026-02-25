JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Plover on Feb. 26
PLOVER, Wis. - Vice President JD Vance will visit Plover, Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 26.
Vance will deliver remarks at a machining facility following President Trump's State of the Union address.
No additional details about the visit have been released.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Vice President JD Vance.