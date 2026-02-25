Expand / Collapse search

JD Vance Wisconsin visit; will deliver remarks in Plover on Feb. 26

By
Published  February 25, 2026 7:30am CST
JD Vance
U.S. Vice President JD Vance (Photo by Kevin Lamarque / AFP via Getty Images)

    • Vice President JD Vance will be in Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 26.
    • Vance is scheduled to speak at a machining facility in Plover.

PLOVER, Wis. - Vice President JD Vance will visit Plover, Wisconsin on Thursday, Feb. 26. 

Vance will deliver remarks at a machining facility following President Trump's State of the Union address. 

No additional details about the visit have been released. 

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Office of Vice President JD Vance. 

