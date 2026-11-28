The Brief A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting outside a Janesville bar on Saturday, Nov. 28. The shooting happened at around 1:15 a.m. near Washington and Kellogg. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100.



A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting outside a Janesville bar on Saturday, Nov. 28.

Shooting details

What we know:

At around 1:15 a.m., the Janesville Police Department responded to multiple reports of gunshots in the parking lot of Bazinga, a bar near Washington Street and Kellogg Avenue.

Two victims were found at the scene with gunshot wounds. There, a man was pronounced dead.

The second adult victim was taken to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police said there are no known threats to the public.

The Janesville Police Department was assisted by the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released yet.

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It is unclear if police are searching for suspects.

Bar statement

What they're saying:

Bazinga management issued a statement on Saturday morning:

"My heart is heavy this morning. A patron of Bazinga lost his life outside our business, and we want to express our deepest sympathy to his family and loved ones.

We are thinking about our customers, employees and everyone affected by this terrible violence.

The Janesville Police Department is investigating what happened. Bazinga is cooperating fully, and we believe it is important to allow law enforcement to gather the facts without speculation or public commentary from us.

We are aware of reports on social media concerning what happened. We will not respond to each rumor.

We know the people who come to Bazinga. We have great crowds made up of people who come to enjoy themselves, spend time with friends and have a good night. We don't think what happened should be used to characterize the people who support our business or our community.

When we expect a crowd, Bazinga takes security seriously by patting down and wanding every patron that goes in the establishment. We will not comment on the circumstances surrounding the incident while the police investigation remains open.

We have devoted much of my life to believing in this community and lifting people up. What happened is heartbreaking, but it does not define Bazinga or the community we love.

Please keep this man's family and loved ones in your thoughts."

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Janesville Police Department at 608-755-3100 or the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.

To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or use the P3 tips app.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.