Janesville drunk driving arrest; faces 4th OWI conviction

A 32-year-old Janesville man was arrested for operating a vehicle under the influence on Saturday, Oct. 29.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol identified the man as Jordan Michael Riggs.

Officials said a trooper stepped out of his vehicle when he saw Riggs slumped over the wheel near Racine and Randall. After making contact with the car, the trooper observed Riggs and saw that he was unresponsive in the driver's seat.

The trooper observed signs of impairment and administered a standard field sobriety test. Riggs was arrested; this is his 4th OWI offense.