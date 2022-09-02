Jane Fonda reveals cancer diagnosis: This is 'very treatable'

article

Jane Fonda revealed she's been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in a lengthy Instagram post shared Friday.

Fonda, 84, said she has begun chemotherapy and will continue doing treatments for the next six months.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky," the "Nine to Five" star wrote.



"I’m also lucky because I have health insurance and access to the best doctors and treatments. I realize, and it’s painful, that I am privileged in this," she added. "Almost every family in America has had to deal with cancer at one time or another and far too many don’t have access to the quality health care I am receiving and this is not right."

Fonda also noted that the cancer is already teaching her lessons.

"Cancer is a teacher and I’m paying attention to the lessons it holds for me," she wrote. "One thing it’s shown me already is the importance of community. Of growing and deepening one’s community so that we are not alone. And the cancer, along with my age --almost 85-- definitely teaches the importance of adapting to new realities."

