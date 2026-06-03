Jackson Elementary School property crash; no students, staff injured

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The Brief Jackson police and fire crews responded Wednesday to a single-vehicle crash on Jackson Elementary School property. Police said no students or staff were injured in the crash. The Jackson Police Department said there is no threat to the school, and the incident remains under investigation.



Jackson police and fire crews responded Wednesday afternoon, June 3, to a single-vehicle crash on Jackson Elementary School property.

What we know:

The Jackson Police Department said the crash was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said no students or staff were injured.

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There is no threat to the school, per police.

The incident remains under investigation. Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.