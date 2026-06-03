Jackson Elementary School property crash; no students, staff injured
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JACKSON, Wis. - Jackson police and fire crews responded Wednesday afternoon, June 3, to a single-vehicle crash on Jackson Elementary School property.
What we know:
The Jackson Police Department said the crash was reported shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Police said no students or staff were injured.
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There is no threat to the school, per police.
The incident remains under investigation. Police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.
The Source: The Jackson Police Department provided information and FOX6 News had a crew on the scene.