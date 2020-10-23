It's the perfect season to break out the slow cooker for dinner. Angela Horkan with the Wisconsin Beef Council joins FOX6 WakeUp with a recipe for slow cooker beef meatloaf and veggies.

INGREDIENTS:

1-1/2 pounds Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

3/4 cup Panko bread crumbs

3/4 cup ketchup, divided

1/2 cup minced onion

1 large egg

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1 teaspoon pepper, divided

12 ounces baby red potatoes, cut in half

12 ounces baby carrots

2 tablespoons unsalted beef broth

2 tablespoons packed light brown sugar

COOKING:

Combine Ground Beef, bread crumbs, 1/2 cup ketchup, onion, egg, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, 1/2 teaspoon salt, thyme, 3/4 teaspoon pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Form 8 x 4 x 2-inch loaf. Place loaf into 3-1/2 to 5-1/2-quart slow cooker.

Cook's Tip: You may substitute old fashioned oats, ground or quick oats for Panko bread crumbs.

Toss potatoes and carrots with remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Arrange potatoes and carrots around meatloaf in slow cooker. Add broth; cover and cook on HIGH 4 hours or LOW 8 hours until instant-read thermometer inserted into center registers 160°F.

Cook's Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Skim 2 tablespoons of liquid from bottom of slow cooker, if available. Combine remaining 1/4 cup of ketchup, brown sugar and liquid from bottom of meatloaf in small bowl. Spread onto meatloaf. Cover and cook 15 minutes. Remove meatloaf from slow cooker. Cut into slices. Season with salt and pepper as desired. Serve meatloaf with potatoes and carrots.

ALTERNATE COOKING METHOD:

This recipe can be made in a 6-quart electric pressure cooker. Prepare meatloaf as directed above. To make a foil sling, cut a 28-inch piece of heavy-duty aluminum foil (or layer two pieces of regular foil) and punch 6 to 8 holes in it using a kitchen fork or small knife. Form beef mixture into an 8 x 4-inch loaf on the foil sling over the holes. Toss potatoes and carrots with salt and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Add vegetables to pressure cooker, pour broth over vegetables, add meatloaf sling on pressure cooker rack on vegetables. Close and lock pressure cooker lid. Use beef, stew or high pressure setting on pressure cooker; program 25 minutes on pressure cooker time. Once complete, use quick-release feature to release pressure; carefully remove lid. Remove sling from pressure cooker and remove meatloaf to foil-lined broiler rack. Make sauce as directed in step 3; spread on meatloaf. Broil on high in oven for 2 to 3 minutes, 4 inches from heat source. Rest before slicing. Serve with potatoes and carrots. (This recipe variation was tested in an electric pressure cooker at high altitude. Cooking at an altitude of less than 3000 feet may require slightly less cooking time. Refer to the manufacturer’s instructions.)