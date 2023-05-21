Is Instagram down? Thousands of outage reports pour in

article

It may not just be you. Thousands of Instagram outages have been reported Sunday evening.

According to DownDetector , more than 160,000 instances were reported around 6 p.m. ET.

The spike began around 5:45 and continued.

DownDetector is an online platform that collects real-time reports from users around the world.

When trying to use Instagram, the feed won’t refresh and gives produces the spinning loading wheel or the "Couldn’t refresh feed" message.

Instagram hadn’t addressed the possible outage anywhere else on social media.

FOX Television Stations has reached out to Instagram for more information.

RELATED: Facebook reaches 3 billion users despite many of them being old

Instagram is owned by Facebook parent company Meta.

This developing story was reported from Detroit.