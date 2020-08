Police are investigating a house fire that broke out around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, August 23 near N. 13th Street and W. Albany Place.

An initial investigation shows the fire to be suspicious in nature. It remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.