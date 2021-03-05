Intersection of STH 20 at US 45 North in Union Grove closed due to crash

article
UNION GROVE, Wis. - The intersection of STH 20/Washington Avenue at US 45 North/N. Raynor Avenue is closed Friday morning, March 5 for an injury accident involving multiple vehicles.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area. Alternate routes to use would be CTH A/ Plank Rd and CTH K.
