During the pandemic we've seen record low rates on mortgages and other loans -- but during the last few weeks, interest rates have started to creep back up again. Credible personal finance expert Dan Roccato joins FOX6 WakeUp with the scoop.

Mortgage rates aren't expected to rise sharply and could still remain near historic lows.

The decision to buy a house should be based on your own personal financial situation, not mortgage rates.

Low mortgage rates do give you more buying power when you're a homeowner. But right now, scarce housing inventories mean prices in many markets are pretty steep. If you can afford to buy a home without stretching your finances too much, it's a great time to be taking out a mortgage. But if that mortgage payment will stretch your budget, wait until you can make a bigger down payment.

If you haven't refinanced your mortgage, it's a good time to check rates to see if you could do better.

