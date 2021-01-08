Expand / Collapse search

If you’re not ready to dine out, you can support local restaurants by ordering out

WAUWATOSA, Wis. - The pandemic has forced local restaurant groups to come up with new ways to drink and dine outdoors. From cozy canal houses and Northwoods shanties, to dome villages and heated winter lofts the Lowlands Group has them all. Brian is at Cafe Hollander with the details.

About Lowlands Group (website)

Lowlands Group owns and operates eight restaurants in Wisconsin including Buckatabon Tavern & Supper Club, Café Benelux, Centraal Grand Café & Tappery, as well as Café Hollanders located on Downer Avenue, the Village in Wauwatosa, Hilldale in Madison, Mequon and Brookfield. Its European-inspired grand cafés feature from-scratch cooking and an impressive selection of Belgian beers. The company prides itself in its passion for cycling, bringing neighborhoods together and giving back to the community.

Brian is at Buckatabon in Wauwatosa where they have themed boxes with bite-sized grazable, dippable and spreadable snacks.

