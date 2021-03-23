If you like a good deal then this is the sale for you!
Brian is at the Just Between Friends Germantown event where you can find new and gently used items for more than fifty percent off!
If you like a good deal then this is the sale for you! Brian is at the Just Between Friends Germantown event where you can find new and gently used items for more than fifty percent off!
If you’re looking to find a amazing deal on clothes, books or toys for your child, check this out
Brian is at the Just Between Friends sale learning how families can benefit from 50 to 90 percent off retail pricing.
The 'Former' Boston Store1291 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend, WI 53095
From the South
Take Highway 45 north to exit 68. Exit onto Paradise Dr. Then turn left at the light onto Paradise Dr. Two stop lights turn left into the shopping center (Walmart is located in this shopping center too). The former Boston Store is on the left.
Parents - Are you looking for clothes, toys and more for your kids?
Brian is previewing the steaks and deals at one of the biggest sales of the year.
From the North
Take Highway 45 south to exit 68. Exit onto Paradise Dr. Then turn right at the light onto Paradise Dr. One stoplight turn left into the shopping center (Walmart is located in this shopping center too). The former Boston Store is on the left.
Looking for a way to het the most bang for your buck?
Brian is in West Bend finding what 100 dollars can get the kids for their Spring and Summer wardrobe.
If you like searching for a great deal, this is the sale for you
Brian is being put to the task to find some popular items that parents can score for their kids at this week’s Just Between Friends sale in West Bend.