If you haven’t had a fish fry this year Brian has a recommendation

Over the last decade, there’s been a boom of local breweries opening up, and some of them have been so successful that they’re opening second locations. Brian is in Muskego at Eagle Park Brewing and Distilling where their dedication shows in every beer, toast, and taste.

About Eagle Park Brewing (website)

Eagle Park Brewing Company was founded by two brothers, Max & Jack Borgardt. Two brothers who love writing music and playing in a band together.Two brothers who absolutely love drinking beer together. Two brothers who started brewing in their garage together. Two brothers who had to make a decision…

Win a Grammy… Or… Brew amazing beer.

It wasn’t an easy decision. But the brothers decided their love for beer could tell stories of their love for music. And vice versa. So, they decided to do both.

That’s our story. Really.

Many different elements make great beer… and great music. Welcome to our passions.