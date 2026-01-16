I-94 East-West Freeway Project: Another shutdown to be aware of
MILWAUKEE - Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about an overnight closure as well as another shutdown slated for the I-94 East-West Freeway Project.
I-894 Lincoln Ave to 84th Street Project
What we know:
BEGINNING TONIGHT! Friday, January 16, at 8 P.M. through Saturday, Jan. 17, at 9 .m., I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound between Greenfield Avenue and National Avenue, will be reduced to a single lane overnight while crews perform bridge work on the National Avenue structure.
The following ramps are scheduled to close to traffic from 7:30 P.M. to 9:30 A.M.:
- The Greenfield Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound
- The I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound exit ramp to Lincoln Avenue
- The I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound exit ramp to National Avenue
- The National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound
I-94 East-West Freeway Project
What we know:
The Early East Leg segment of the project has impacts scheduled to begin Feb. 2. This will include a long-term closure of the 27th Street bridge, over I-94, as well as a long-term closure of the I-94 eastbound exit to 26th Street/St. Paul Avenue.
Drivers should note that, ahead of our project's work in that area, WE Electric has electrical crossings to complete on the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound. This will require a two-month closure of the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound beginning in late January.
Work over the next few months will include:
- Demo of the existing 27th Street bridge
- Drilled shaft and pier construction for the new 27th Street bridge
- Temporary widening of eastbound I-94 for future traffic stages
- Wall construction west of 27th Street
Beginning in March, drivers will also see long-term lane closures along I-94 eastbound, approaching 27th Street.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.