I-94 East-West Freeway Project: Another shutdown to be aware of

By
Published  January 16, 2026 7:55am CST
I-94 East-West Freeway Project update

Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about an overnight closure.

The Brief

    • Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation talks about upcoming construction changes.
    • The Early East Leg segment of the project has impacts scheduled to begin Feb. 2.

MILWAUKEE - Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about an overnight closure as well as another shutdown slated for the I-94 East-West Freeway Project. 

I-894 Lincoln Ave to 84th Street Project

What we know:

BEGINNING TONIGHT! Friday, January 16, at 8 P.M. through Saturday, Jan. 17, at 9 .m., I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound between Greenfield Avenue and National Avenue, will be reduced to a single lane overnight while crews perform bridge work on the National Avenue structure.
The following ramps are scheduled to close to traffic from 7:30 P.M. to 9:30 A.M.:

  • The Greenfield Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound
  • The I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound exit ramp to Lincoln Avenue
  • The I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound exit ramp to National Avenue
  • The National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound

I-94 East-West Freeway Project

What we know:

The Early East Leg segment of the project has impacts scheduled to begin Feb. 2. This will include a long-term closure of the 27th Street bridge, over I-94, as well as a long-term closure of the I-94 eastbound exit to 26th Street/St. Paul Avenue. 

Drivers should note that, ahead of our project's work in that area, WE Electric has electrical crossings to complete on the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound. This will require a two-month closure of the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound beginning in late January.

Work over the next few months will include:

  • Demo of the existing 27th Street bridge
  • Drilled shaft and pier construction for the new 27th Street bridge
  • Temporary widening of eastbound I-94 for future traffic stages
  • Wall construction west of 27th Street

Beginning in March, drivers will also see long-term lane closures along I-94 eastbound, approaching 27th Street.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. 


 

