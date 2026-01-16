I-94 East-West Freeway Project: Another shutdown to be aware of

The Brief Sean Race with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation talks about upcoming construction changes. The Early East Leg segment of the project has impacts scheduled to begin Feb. 2.



I-894 Lincoln Ave to 84th Street Project

What we know:

BEGINNING TONIGHT! Friday, January 16, at 8 P.M. through Saturday, Jan. 17, at 9 .m., I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound between Greenfield Avenue and National Avenue, will be reduced to a single lane overnight while crews perform bridge work on the National Avenue structure.

The following ramps are scheduled to close to traffic from 7:30 P.M. to 9:30 A.M.:

The Greenfield Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound

The I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound exit ramp to Lincoln Avenue

The I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound exit ramp to National Avenue

The National Avenue entrance ramp to I-41 Southbound/I-894 Eastbound

I-94 East-West Freeway Project

What we know:

The Early East Leg segment of the project has impacts scheduled to begin Feb. 2. This will include a long-term closure of the 27th Street bridge, over I-94, as well as a long-term closure of the I-94 eastbound exit to 26th Street/St. Paul Avenue.

Drivers should note that, ahead of our project's work in that area, WE Electric has electrical crossings to complete on the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound. This will require a two-month closure of the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound beginning in late January.

Work over the next few months will include:

Demo of the existing 27th Street bridge

Drilled shaft and pier construction for the new 27th Street bridge

Temporary widening of eastbound I-94 for future traffic stages

Wall construction west of 27th Street

Beginning in March, drivers will also see long-term lane closures along I-94 eastbound, approaching 27th Street.

The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.



