I-94 East-West construction in Milwaukee County; what to know
MILWAUKEE - More closures are coming as part of a massive project to expand a stretch of I-94. Jason Roselle with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about upcoming construction you should be aware of.
I-94 East-West Project
The I-94 East-West project covers approximately 3.5 miles of I-94, between 70th Street and 16th Street, in Milwaukee County. This project will modernize the corridor by improving safety, replacing aging infrastructure and reducing congestion. I-94 plays a key role in moving local traffic, commuters, tourists, freight, and other movements to major sites around and beyond the southeast region of the state.
Impacts scheduled to begin Feb. 2:
- This will include a long-term closure of the 27th Street bridge, over I-94, as well as a long-term closure of the I-94 eastbound exit to 26th Street/St. Paul Ave
- Work over the next few months will include:
- Demo of the existing 27th Street bridge
- Drilled shaft and pier construction for the new 27th Street bridge
- Temporary widening of eastbound I-94 for future traffic stages
- Wall construction west of 27th Street
- Beginning in March, drivers will also see long-term lane closures along I-94 eastbound, approaching 27th Street.
- Drivers should note that, ahead of our project's work in that area, We Electric has electrical crossings to complete on the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound. This will require a two-month closure of the 28th Street entrance ramp to I-94 westbound beginning in late January.
- We will be back in the coming weeks to share more information about these upcoming impacts.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.