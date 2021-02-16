HPD: Woman, girl die from carbon monoxide poisoning after car was left running for heat

Houston police say a woman and a girl died due to carbon monoxide poisoning after a car was left running in the garage to try to create heat when the power was out.

Officers were dispatched to 8300 La Roche in southwest Houston on a welfare check.

Upon making entry, they found two adults and two children affected by carbon monoxide poisoning, police say.

Houston police say four people suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in the 8300 block of La Roche. (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The woman and the girl did not survive. A man and a boy were taken to the hospital.

Police say initial indications are that a car was running in the attached garage to create heat as the power was out.

Authorities warn that cars, grills and generators should not be used in or near a building.

On Monday, a family of six was rushed to the hospital with carbon monoxide poisoning. The Cy-Fair Fire Department said they were reportedly using a charcoal grill to heat their apartment unit.