Hot and crispy? Arizona Wendy's drive-thru assault caused by apparent dissatisfied customer

Police in Arizona are looking for a suspect accused of an unusual assault after police say she attacked a fast-food worker with the food she ordered.

An unhappy customer who ordered food at a Wendy’s restaurant was not satisfied with her french fries and chicken nuggets. The bag the food comes in guarantees the food to be hot and crispy, but police say she went too far when alerting the restaurant that she wasn't happy with the food.

Casa Grande police released a surveillance photo of a woman accused of assaulting the fast-food worker in the drive-thru window. It happened at the only Wendy’s restaurant in Casa Grande, near Florence Boulevard and the I-10.

Woman suspected of assaulting a Wendy's employee in Casa Grande, Arizona

Varina Hunt says she witnessed the alleged assault.

"She said that she got spicy nuggets instead of normal ones, saying they were burnt" Hunt said as she was in the drive-thru line trying to place her order.

She could hear the exchange between the suspect and the employee through the intercom and started recording it on her phone.

"OK. Then give me some fresh chicken nuggets and some french fries," the suspect is heard saying.

The employee replies saying, "Fine. I don’t know why you're out of your car yelling at me."

Hunt recalls what happened next.

"The lady was being harassed by another woman. She was saying, ‘give me my F’ing food.' She was calling her names and said, ‘I’m gonna throw it at you, and I’m gonna hit you," she said. "And I heard something being thrown."

The angry customer threw the bag with fries and nuggets at the employee, as well as a drink, police allege.

The incident was reported to authorities and now Casa Grande police are asking for the public’s help in identifying this woman.

"The lady was definitely overreacting," Hunt said. "There’s definitely better ways to handle it. It’s called temperament control – like my 3-year-old knows this."

A similar incident happened earlier this year at a Wendy’s in Ohio and a customer was arrested and charged with assault in that case.

Casa Grande PD is asking anyone who might recognize this woman, believed to be the suspect, to contact Det. Seth Sangez at 520-421-8711, extension 6330.