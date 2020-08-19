"Horrific cruelty": $5K reward for info on killing of 5 horses near Pearland

A reward is being offered for information on the person or people responsible for the killing and dismemberment of five horses near Pearland.

The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Pearland police said five horses were found killed and butchered in the city and nearby areas since May. The horses were reportedly found dead with ropes around their necks, and their backstraps and front and back quarters butchered and removed.

Four of the five cases were reported from Hooper Road, and all five horses were discovered dead and dismembered by their owners in or near the pastures where the horses were living.

“The cruelty these horses endured, and the subsequent dismemberment of their bodies is incredibly disturbing,” said Lauren Loney, the Texas state director of the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope our reward will help ensure the person or persons responsible for such horrific cruelty will be found and brought to justice.”

The Pearland Police Department, the Houston Police Department and the Harris County Sheriff’s Department are working together to investigate the case.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Pearland Police Department at 281-997-4202 or email a detective at JPage@PearlandTx.Gov. Houston Crime Stoppers is also taking tips regarding animal cruelty at 713-222-8477.

