This is the staggering amount homeowners spend on costs besides their mortgage

Homeowners spend nearly $18,000 a year on expenses aside from their mortgages each year, and nearly 67% of homeowners have regrets about their purchase.

According to a report from Real Estate Witch, the average costs for homeownership outside of mortgage payments went up $500, or about 3% since last year.

The report says nearly nine in 10 homeowners discovered the true cost of owning a home is more than they expected when they made the purchase. Some 28% of homeowners said they’ve considered going back to renting, and nearly half say they spend more owning a home than they did renting.

Nearly half of homeowners surveyed said they believe they overpaid for their houses.

A survey of 1,000 homeowners found that nearly one in five struggle to afford maintenance, so much so that they’d have to go into credit card debt to fund a $500 emergency repair.

What homeowners spend on costs besides their mortgages

The average homeowner spends the following on additional expenses, according to Real Estate Witch:

$5,362 on utilities

$4,392 on maintenance

$3,784 on renovations

$2,904 on property taxes

$1,516 on homeowners insurance

Homeowners surveyed said they spend about 11 hours a week – or 24.5 days a year – working on home upkeep and maintenance. The report says the high cost of homeownership may explain why 29% of homeowners plan to sell their house in the next five years. About half of homeowners believe owning a home is not attainable for the average American.

Most common regrets for homeowners

Homeowners surveyed had the following regrets when it came to buying their homes:

Their home is too small or lacks features they need (19%)

Their home requires too much maintenance (18%)

The location is not ideal (15%)

Their monthly mortgage payments are too high (15%)

They didn’t ask enough questions/complete enough research before purchasing (14%)

They bought a fixer-upper or older home (14%)

They dislike their neighbors (14%)

They were unprepared for hidden costs (13%)

Their interest rate is too high (13%)

They dislike their homeowners association (HOA) (13%)

About a third of homeowners say they’d be less stressed if they didn’t own a home.