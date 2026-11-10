2026 Food for the Holidays campaign; help families facing hunger

The Brief Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin launches Food for the Holidays campaign Nov. 10. Now through Dec. 31, every dollar you give to Food for the Holidays will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Charlie Berens returns for his fourth year as campaign ambassador.



Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin kicks off its annual Food for the Holidays campaign on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Wisconsin native and comedian, Charlie Berens, returns for his fourth year as campaign ambassador.

Food for the Holidays campaign

The Details:

The Food for the Holidays campaign runs Nov. 10 through Dec. 31.

This year’s campaign features a special matching gift opportunity made possible by an anonymous donor. Now through Dec. 31, every dollar you give to Food for the Holidays will be matched dollar-for-dollar—meaning your gift goes twice as far to help twice as many families!

"In Wisconsin, looking out for your neighbors is just what we do," Berens said. "The holidays are a time when we think about family, friends, and the people around us, and there are plenty of ways to help make sure our neighbors have enough food on the table. Whether you make a donation, give food, or find another way to pitch in, it all adds up. A little Midwest Nice can go a long way."

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Make online donation

What you can do:

Supporters can make an online donation and have their gift matched at FeedingAmericaWI.org/Holidays.