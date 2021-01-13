Expand / Collapse search

Hit-and-run driver strikes utility pole near 60th and Fond du Lac

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 12 in the area of 60th and Fond du Lac. It happened around 11:30 p.m. 

Police say a vehicle struck a utility pole. The vehicle was located unoccupied by officers. Milwaukee Police continue to seek the driver.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7272

