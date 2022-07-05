Highland Park shooting: Officials identify 6 of 7 victims in parade shooting

A seventh victim has died after a gunman fired more than 70 rounds with an AR-15-style gun at an Independence Day parade in Highland Park Monday.

There were 45 people who were injured or killed in the attack, which was thought to have been planned by the alleged gunman, Robert Crimo III, for several weeks.

On Tuesday, the Lake County Coroner's Office identified six of the seven victims who died in the attack.

Katherine Goldstein, 64, of Highland Park

Irina McCarthy, 35, of Highland Park

Kevin McCarthy 37, of Highland Park

Jacquelyn Sundheim, 63, of Highland Park

Stephen Straus, 88, of Highland Park

Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, 78, of Morelos, Mexico

The seventh victim died at a hospital outside of Lake County.

The shooting occurred at a spot on the parade route where many residents had staked out prime viewing points early in the day for the annual celebration. Dozens of fired bullets sent hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fleeing.

Investigators who have interrogated the suspect and reviewed his social media posts have not determined a motive for the attack or found any indication that he targeted anyone by race, religion or other protected status, Lake County Major Crime Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said.

The suspect was also allegedly disguised as a woman at the time of the shooting.

"Investigators do believe he did this to conceal his facial tattoos and his identity and help him during the escape with the other people who were fleeing the chaos," said Covelli.

After the shooting, the suspect blended in with the crowd and walked to his mother's home in the area where he borrowed her vehicle, Covelli said. A member of the community spotted Crimo driving and called 911.

He was pulled over and arrested during a traffic stop about five miles north of the shooting.

Another rifle was recovered from Crimo's vehicle when he was arrested. Police found more guns at his residence in Highwood.

All of the guns were purchased legally in Illinois and under his name, Covelli said.

Covelli said there were two prior instances where police were called to the suspect's residence.

In April 2019, Covelli said an individual contacted police after Crimo attempted suicide. Covelli said this was turned over to mental health professionals.

In September 2019, a family member contacted police after Crimo allegedly said he wanted to "kill everyone." Police responded and removed several knives, a sword and a dagger, Covelli said.



There are two news conferences scheduled for Tuesday to provide updates on the mass shooting. The first one is at 3:15 p.m. and the second is at 5 p.m.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (tel:18002738255). Or text HOME to 741-741 (Crisis Text Line). CLICK HERE for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.