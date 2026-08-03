Penn Foster senior grad excels on race track; 7 national championships

While chasing his dreams, this senior nearly saw his path derailed for good following a severe accident at age 10. His remarkable perseverance is precisely why he is this week's High School Hot Shot.

Jack Brucks suffered injuries so severe that doctors feared he would never walk again, let alone race. Surgical expertise, months of rehab, and determination led him to a second place finish in his first race back on the bike. Jack now needs to qualify every weekend to keep his pro status. Next up is Sturgis Bike Week.