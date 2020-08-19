HelloFresh recalls onions over salmonella contamination

HelloFresh, a popular meal kit delivery service, said an ingredient supplier is recalling its onions due to potential salmonella contamination, according to a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Consumers should immediately discard all onions received from May 8 through July 31, 2020, per the announcement.

bunch of onions (essential ingredient for cooking)

“We also recommend extra caution in disinfecting and sanitizing surfaces and containers that may have come in direct contact with these products, as recommended by the FDA,” the company wrote. “In the event that the onions have been consumed, please note that thoroughly cooking the product to 165ºF/74ºC, as instructed by the recipe, will kill the salmonella bacteria.”

HelloFresh said it took "immediate steps" to make sure onions are no longer sourced from that supplier. For a full list of the product codes in concern, click here.

Salmonella infections usually result in stomach cramps, fever, and diarrhea. While most people recover without treatment, sometimes severe illnesses require hospitalization because the infection can spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then elsewhere in the body.

For safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention click here.

