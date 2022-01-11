Expand / Collapse search

Heaven’s Table BBQ: Milwaukee’s newest barbecue joint

For one local chef, watching his granddad and uncle grill as a young child was a special occasion. So special, that years later he now has his own barbeque joint. 

Brian is at Heaven’s Table BBQ on Milwaukee’s west side where they serve "A little taste of heaven."

When it comes to smoked meat, Heaven’s Table BBQ offers delicious slow smoked Brisket

About Heaven's Table BBQ (website)

The new Heaven's Table offers an expanded menu from that offered at Crossroads Collective, featuring lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Menu items will include a variety of smoked meats including brisket, ribs, pulled pork and sausage, along with wings, sandwiches and sides.

Heavens Table BBQ on Milwaukee’s Westside started off as a vision nearly ten years ago

The biggest change to the menu is in the addition of more vegetarian and vegan options, including cauliflower burnt ends, a dish comprised of savory marinated and smoked cauliflower. Come see me!!

Milwaukee’s newest barbecue joint is a carry-out only space

