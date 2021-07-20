Harvey Weinstein extradicted to California for sexual assault trial

article

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein is on his way to California.

On Tuesday, an attorney for Weinstein, 69, confirmed to Fox News his extradition was expected to happen in mid-July so that he could stand trial for more sexual assault charges.

"This morning at approximately 9:25 custody of Mr. Harvey Weinstein was handed over to the appropriate officials for transport to the state of California per a court order," a spokesman for New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision told Fox News in a statement.

Weinstein's lawyer, Mark Werksman says he is "disappointed that the court didn't allow to give time for the court to rule on our habeas petition" and he will continue to fight to defend Weinstein.

Get your top stories delivered daily! Sign up for FOX 11’s Fast 5 newsletter. And, get breaking news alerts in the FOX 11 News app. Download for iOS or Android.

The disgraced movie mogul, who is already serving a 23-year sentence in New York for rape and sexual assault, faces 11 counts in California, including rape and sexual battery involving five incidents that allegedly took place between 2004 and 2013. If convicted, he faces up to 140 years behind bars.

RELATED:

LA prosecutors allege that Weinstein raped an Italian model at a Beverly Hills hotel on Feb. 18, 2013, just a day before an attack against another woman, Lauren Young. The alleged assaults of the other three women all took place at Beverly Hills hotels.

Regardless of how the California case ends, the former producer would still have to return to New York to serve the rest of his 23-year sentence.

Tune in to FOX 11 Los Angeles for the latest Southern California news.

Advertisement

Get updates on this story on FOX News.