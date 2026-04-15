Hartford house fire on McKinley Avenue; residents got out safely

article

The Brief Firefighters responded to a fire Tuesday evening on McKinley Avenue that was concentrated in the attic and roof of a residence. All occupants evacuated safely, and no injuries were reported among residents or emergency personnel. Multiple agencies assisted with mutual aid following a period of severe weather and related incidents in the area.



Hartford fire & Rescue officials are trying to determine the cause of a fire at a home on McKinley Avenue on Tuesday evening, April 14.

House fire investigation

What we know:

The first firefighters on the scene found fire pushing out of the eaves and facia of the roof. They confirmed everyone in the home managed to get out of the building safely.

A news release says firefighters deployed a hose line into the house to gain access to the fire’s location in the attic. The fire in the attic and underside of the roof was extinguished, and the area was overhauled to ensure no other fire remained.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Salvage efforts were taken to protect the belongings of the homeowner from further water damage.

Smoke was also removed from the house using fan-powered ventilation.

No citizens or fire or EMS personnel were injured during this incident.

Mutual aid

Dig deeper:

Assistance was provided by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with dispatch services and Hartford Police Department with law enforcement assistance. Mutual Aid assistance was provided by St. Lawrence Fire Company and Slinger Fire Department. Jackson Fire Department provided an engine and an ambulance at change of quarters to cover Hartford’s service area while at the fire. Hartford Electric Utility and Water Utility, along with WE Energies gas, also assured that there were no utility supply concerns.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Additionally, Hartford Fire units had been out for several weather-related fire incidents just before this due to the severe weather that moved through Hartford around 6:20 p.m.