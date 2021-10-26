Expand / Collapse search

Guidance for trick or treating

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:52AM
Interviews
FOX6 News Milwaukee

How to handle trick-or-treat this Halloween

Halloween is this weekend. What's the best guidance for trick or treaters? FOX Medical's Dr. Mike Cirigliano breaks down the details.

MILWAUKEE - Halloween is this weekend. What's the best guidance for trick or treaters? FOX Medical's Dr. Mike Cirigliano breaks down the details.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Packers WR Davante Adams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list
article

Packers WR Davante Adams placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Green Bay Packers have placed WR Davante Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, team officials announced on Monday, Oct. 25.

Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years
article

Red Cross blood shortage: Lowest supply levels in 10+ years

Despite ongoing appeals to donors and the public, the American Red Cross emergency blood and platelet shortage remains an emergency.

FOX launches FOX Weather

A 24/7 weather service presented by FOX. Fox Weather launches Monday.