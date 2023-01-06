Grubhub, Panera Bread offer free soup in January amid winter storms

article

As temperatures continue to drop amid winter storms, Grubhub and Panera Bread are teaming up to give away free cups of soup throughout January.

As part of National Soup Month, Grubub+ members can get one free cup of soup from Panera Bread when they make an order of $25 or more between Jan. 1 and Jan 31, 2023.

To redeem, members can simply select a qualifying cup of soup on the Panera Bread menu prior to checkout. The discount will automatically be applied on the qualifying order.

The promotion is redeemable for one time per diner during the promotional period.

According to the online food ordering company, last year Grubhub diners slurped more than 10 million cups of soup.

In July, Amazon partnered with Grubhub to give its U.S. Prime members free access to its meal delivery service for a year.

The Grubhub Plus membership — which normally costs $9.99 per month — let customers order from thousands of restaurants with no delivery fees on most orders. Amazon Prime membership costs $139 per year.

Last month, the food delivery service shared its annual report on national food ordering trends and eating habits, calling 2022 "a year of takeout wrapped in layers of comfort."

The No. 1 order of the year was the burrito, a jump from No. 8 in 2021. The dish, which included everything from sausage and egg burritos to ones filled with guac and sour cream, was ordered more than 4 million times in 2022, according to Grubhub.

The Associated Press and Kelly Hayes contributed to this story.