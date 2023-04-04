'Grey's Anatomy' star Caterina Scorsone saves her three kids from tragic house fire

article

Caterina Scorsone not only survived a real-life emergency, but also played a hero when she saved her three children from a house fire.

The "Grey's Anatomy" star revealed on Instagram Monday that her home burned down "a couple of months ago," and quick actions may have kept her family alive.

Scorsone shared a shocking image from the uninhabitable house, with exposed wood along the roof and charred floors covered in ash around what was once a fireplace.

"While getting my kids ready for bed and finishing bath time, smoke began to seep up through the grout around the tub," she captioned a series of photos. "When I looked down the hallway a river of thick black smoke had already formed and was filling the house.

"One thing about fires: they happen fast. I had about two minutes to get my three kids out of the house, and we escaped with less than shoes on our feet. But we got out. And for that I am eternally grateful."

While she found safety with her kids, the "Station 19" actress shared somber news about their beloved animals.

"Heartbreakingly, we lost all four of our pets," she wrote. "We are still sitting with that loss, but we are lucky we got to love them at all."

Scorsone began portraying Dr. Amelia Shepherd in 2010 on "Private Practice" with Kate Walsh, and then brought the character over to "Grey's Anatomy" the same year.

She's since starred in nearly 200 episodes of the hit medical drama.

Caterina admitted her post was not about "fire," but to acknowledge "community."

"This is a love letter to the incredible people that showed up and the incredible ways that they did," she wrote. "Thank you to the firefighters and the investigators (thank you Trey!) Thank you to my neighbor who answered our frantic knocks at her door.

"Thank you to the parents at my kids’ school who sent toys and books, my friends at @greysabc and @shondaland who sent clothing and supplies, my sisters who flew in to handle logistics so that I could be with my kids. Thank you to my team who made everything easier."

She added, "What we learned is that the only thing that matters are the people (and beings) that you love. The only thing that matters is community. We would not be here without it and we are so grateful. Thank you.



"Here are some photos to honor the space we once called home, to say goodbye to the animals that loved us so well, and to celebrate that we have the only thing we ever really needed: each other."

Caterina shares her three children with ex-husband, musician Rob Giles. They were married for 10 years before filing for divorce in May 2020.

