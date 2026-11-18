The Brief A Greenfield home near 71st and Cold Spring was damaged by a fire on Wednesday, Nov. 18. This is a developing story.



A fire damaged a Greenfield home near 71st Street and Cold Spring Road on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Neighbors told FOX6 News that the home was unoccupied at the time.

No additional details have been released – including the cause of the fire or the amount of damage sustained.

71st and Cold Spring, Greenfield

71st and Cold Spring, Greenfield

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FOX6 News is working to gather information about this incident. When we have more information, we will update this post.