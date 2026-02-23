Greendale house fire; elderly woman rescued, cause under investigation
GREENDALE, Wis. - A Greendale home on Enfield Avenue near Euston Street was destroyed by a fire on Monday, Feb. 23.
What we know:
Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the first floor and the basement.
One resident self-evacuated and met crews outside. That resident told officials that an elderly woman was still inside the home, in a bedroom.
Firefighters got the woman out of bed and passed her out a window to other firefighters. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital.
The cause of the fire is under investigation — but it appears to have started in the basement.
Additional fire trucks from Milwaukee, Hales Corners, Franklin, and Greenfield assisted with putting the fire out.
The house is a total loss.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Greendale Fire Department.