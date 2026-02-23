Greendale house fire; elderly woman rescued, cause under investigation

article

The Brief A Greendale home was destroyed by fire on Monday, Feb. 23. One person was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A Greendale home on Enfield Avenue near Euston Street was destroyed by a fire on Monday, Feb. 23.

What we know:

Firefighters were dispatched to the scene around 8 a.m. When they arrived at the scene, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the first floor and the basement.

One resident self-evacuated and met crews outside. That resident told officials that an elderly woman was still inside the home, in a bedroom.

House fire on Enfield Avenue, Greendale

Firefighters got the woman out of bed and passed her out a window to other firefighters. She was taken to Froedtert Hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation — but it appears to have started in the basement.

House fire on Enfield Avenue, Greendale

Additional fire trucks from Milwaukee, Hales Corners, Franklin, and Greenfield assisted with putting the fire out.

The house is a total loss.