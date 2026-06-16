Greendale High School Marching Band selected for London Parade 2028

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The Brief The Greendale High School Band has been invited to the London Parade and Festival 2028. The 2028 parade will mark the Greendale band's first-ever international appearance. Scheduled for January 1, 2028, the historic London New Year's Day Parade is recognized as one of the premier marching band events in the world.



The Greendale High School Band announced on Tuesday, June 16, that the band has been invited to take part in the London Parade and Festival 2028 on January 1, 2028.

Invited to the London Parade & Festival 2028

What we know:

A news release says the "London Parade is one of the world’s premier marching band events and is a tradition that began in 1987 with just 2,000 performers."

The Greendale Marching Band has taken part in other high-profile events, including twice in both the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City (2016, 2023) and the Rose Parade (2020, 2026) in Pasadena, California.

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The London New Year’s Day Parade represents the band’s first international appearance.

What they're saying:

"Participating in this event will offer Greendale students a unique educational opportunity to perform on an international stage while experiencing significant historical, cultural, and educational sites throughout England," said Tom Reifenberg, Greendale’s Director of Bands.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Greendale High School.



