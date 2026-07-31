The Brief A Greendale sourdough stand owner is seeking to relocate the business to Scout Lake Park. The Village Plan Commission denied a required zoning ordinance change due to potential precedent concerns. The Greendale Village Board will make the final decision on the zoning change Tuesday at 6 p.m.



A Greendale bread stand has grown in popularity, and because of it, the owner is trying to move. She said a new location would be better for customers, but the village has the final say.

Salty Dog's request

The backstory:

The Salty Dog Farm Stand sells everything sourdough – from cookies to bread – operating with an old-fashioned honor system. It's been on county-owned land for more than a year. Lately, the owner has been asking for customer support in another way.

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"I think it’s a good idea what they’re doing," said customer Steve Lipski.

The owner wants the Village of Greendale to approve a move to a new location – at Scout Lake Park. Milwaukee County OK'd it, but the village has the final say.

The Salty Dog Farm Stand

"We could have bakery stands at every park," a commissioner said.

The village said it would have to change its zoning ordinance. On July 8, the Village Plan Commission denied the change after commissioners expressed concerns it would "open the door to more bakery stands in other parks."

"Staff believes stand-alone retail businesses are more suitable for the village’s business zoning district," Village Manager Mike Hawes said at that meeting.

Will the stand move?

What's next:

It's now up to the Village Board to decide what happens next.

"I love the sourdough stand. I like the people. I love the product," said customer Brent Russell. "It just seems like a lot of needless bureaucracy."

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Greendale Village Hall

Customers are backing The Salty Dog, hopeful the stand's popularity will continue to grow.

"I don’t really care where they move, as long as they don’t close," Lipski said.

The Village Board meeting is Tuesday at 6 p.m. They will decide whether to change the zoning ordinance or allow for an exception.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.