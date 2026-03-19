Green Bay Packers finalize coaching staff with new hires, promotions

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The Brief Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur finalized the coaching staff by hiring Bobby Babich (secondary/passing game coordinator), Daniel Bullocks (cornerbacks), and Sam Siefkes (linebackers). Luke Getsy returns as the quarterbacks coach after serving as a senior assistant, while Noah Pauley joins from Iowa State to lead the wide receivers. Several current staff members were elevated to new roles, notably DeMarcus Covington, who was promoted to outside linebackers coach and assistant head coach of defense.



The Green Bay Packers have finalized their coaching staff while announcing the hires of new position coaches Bobby Babich, Daniel Bullocks, Noah Pauley and Sam Siefkes.

Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur announced the moves Thursday.

New hires

What we know:

Babich is Green Bay’s new secondary coach/passing game coordinator after spending nine seasons on Buffalo’s staff, including the last two as defensive coordinator. Bullocks, the new cornerbacks coach, had been a San Francisco 49ers assistant from 2017-25.

Pauley, who will coach Green Bay’s receivers, spent the last 13 seasons in the college ranks. He coached Iowa State’s receivers the last three seasons. Siefkes, a former Arizona Cardinals linebackers coach who spent last year as Virginia Tech’s defensive coordinator, will coach Green Bay’s linebackers.

Green Bay’s new quarterbacks coach is Luke Getsy, a former Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears offensive coordinator who spent last season as a Packers senior assistant. Getsy previously was Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach from 2019-21.

The Packers also hired Scott Fuchs as a defensive analyst, T.C. McCartney as offensive quality control coach and Will Smart as a defensive quality control coach.

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Promotions

What we know:

Green Bay promoted DeMarcus Covington to outside linebackers coach/assistant head coach of defense, Vince Oghobaase to defensive line coach, Rob Grosso to assistant wide receivers coach, Cory Harkey to assistant special teams coach and Jeff Koonz to assistant special teams coach.

Oghobaase was Green Bay’s assistant defensive line coach the last two years. Grosso had been an offensive quality control coach for Green Bay since 2023. Harkey was a special teams quality control coach and Koonz was a defensive assistant last season.