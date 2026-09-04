Green Alert: Hales Corners veteran missing

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The Brief A Green Alert was issued for 49-year-old Thomas Balgord on Friday, Sept. 4. Thomas was last seen leaving his home on Wednesday morning. Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Hales Corners Police Department at 414-423-2121.



A Green Alert was issued for 49-year-old Thomas Balgord on Friday, Sept. 4.

Missing person description

What we know:

Thomas was last seen by a friend on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at around 10:30 a.m. leaving his home, saying he was going to stay at a hotel.

On Friday, Thomas sent a concerning message and has not been heard from since.

Thomas is described as a white male, 5'8" tall, 225 pounds with brown, balding hair and blue eyes.

He has a tattoo on his right arm that says "Heart Breaker Life Taker." His left arm has a tattoo that says "US Infantry ‘95-’96" and a skull. He also has a shoulder tattoo of a dragon, and another one on his chest.

Thomas was last seen in a red 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate G04RMY.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Hales Corners Police Department at 414-423-2121.