Green Alert: Hales Corners veteran missing
HALES CORNERS - A Green Alert was issued for 49-year-old Thomas Balgord on Friday, Sept. 4.
Missing person description
What we know:
Thomas was last seen by a friend on Wednesday, Sept. 2, at around 10:30 a.m. leaving his home, saying he was going to stay at a hotel.
On Friday, Thomas sent a concerning message and has not been heard from since.
Thomas is described as a white male, 5'8" tall, 225 pounds with brown, balding hair and blue eyes.
He has a tattoo on his right arm that says "Heart Breaker Life Taker." His left arm has a tattoo that says "US Infantry ‘95-’96" and a skull. He also has a shoulder tattoo of a dragon, and another one on his chest.
Thomas was last seen in a red 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee with license plate G04RMY.
Anyone with information is asked to reach out to the Hales Corners Police Department at 414-423-2121.
The Source: Information was sent to FOX6 by the Hales Corners Police Department.