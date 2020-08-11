Great-great-great-grandmother with 173 descendants celebrates her 100th birthday
FRANKLINTON, N.C. - That's one big family tree!
Over the course of her long life, Julia Lee Kelley has seen her family grow by five generations.
She has a total of 173 descendants: five children, 30 grandchildren, 88 great-grandchildren, 49 great-great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.
Though her relatives usually throw a big family reunion this time each year, the pandemic changed all that, WTVD reported.
Instead, they held a drive-through celebration for her 100th birthday, including a motorcade, dancing, and even a cascade of dollar bills raining down on her.