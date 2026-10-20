Grafton police: Schools on soft lockdown after incident at bank

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The Brief Grafton police are searching for a person of interest after a bank incident Tuesday. It happened near Highway 60 and Cheyenne, not far from Grafton High School. Nearby schools were put on a soft lockdown as a precaution, police said.



Grafton police are searching for a person of interest after an incident at a bank put nearby schools on a soft lockdown Tuesday morning, Oct. 20.

What we know:

According to police, someone was involved in an incident at Port Washington State Bank at around 9:40 a.m. The bank, located at the corner of Highway 60 and Cheyenne Avenue, is less than a half mile from Grafton High School.

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Nearby schools were put on a soft lockdown as a precaution, and police said there is no known danger to the public.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide specifics about what the incident at the bank was. FOX6 News reached out to the Grafton School District superintendent but did not immediately hear back.

What you can do:

Anyone who sees or knows the person of interest is asked to call the Grafton Police Department immediately at 262-375-5320 – do not approach.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.