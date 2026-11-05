The Brief Missing for seven months, a Milwaukee man was found dead in a vehicle. Grafton police found Juan Camilo Trujillo Nino, 26, inside an apartment garage. Investigators await toxicology and cause of death results to determine foul play.



On Nov. 3, Grafton police responded to The Seasons apartment complex after maintenance staff working in the garage found a dead person inside a vehicle. Investigators said 26-year-old Juan Camilo Trujillo Nino was found in the driver's seat, deceased. He was reported missing to the Milwaukee Police Department back in March.

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Investigators say there are no cameras inside the garage and are awaiting the medical examiner's toxicology report, and cause of death.

"It appears he has been there for longer than just a few days," said Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg of the Grafton Police Department.

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Sgt. Sean Fuerstenberg

"This is a complex matter for our detectives to work on. That long of a time being missing, there are a lot of unanswered questions in the meantime that they need to figure out exactly what happened," Fuerstenberg said.

FOX6 News asked if Camilo Trujillo Nino had any connection to the apartments and what he was doing in Grafton. Police would not say.

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Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Christina Van Zelst and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.