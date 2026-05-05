Grafton dam repairs underway after gate becomes inoperable

The Brief Repairs are underway after a gate at the Grafton dam became inoperable over the weekend. Village officials said a hydraulic cylinder likely failed, causing water to rush through one side of the dam. Grafton officials said the damaged gate does not pose a public safety concern.



Repairs are underway at the Grafton dam after a gate became inoperable over the weekend, sending water rushing through one side of the structure.

What we know:

The Milwaukee River dam at Bridge Street in Grafton is typically a popular spot for residents and visitors, but officials said a mechanical issue caused one of the gates to fail.

A Grafton police officer first noticed the gate was down over the weekend as water rushed through the right side of the dam.

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What they're saying:

"It’s gushing through there, and it never was like that," said Grafton resident Bill Steinike. "I thought, what’s going on? I didn’t know what was happening."

Steinike, who lives a few blocks from the dam, said he regularly walks through the area and called it one of the village’s gems.

"Yeah, it’s a nice walk because I live fairly close. It’s such a beautiful area and, well, I love it," he said.

Village of Grafton Director of Public Works Julie Esch said crews believe a hydraulic cylinder failed.

"The hydraulic cylinder must have broken at some fashion or form," Esch said.

Esch said the dam gates had been functioning properly during previous checks ahead of a planned inspection.

Dig deeper:

Crews are now working to develop a repair plan.

"They are in the process of putting together a plan for us to remove the cylinder," Esch said. "Get it fixed, whatever it is that may be and then replace it so we can have it fully operational again."

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Steinike said he hopes the dam is restored soon.

"It’s so beautiful down here," Steinike said. "I hope they get it fixed soon so we get the whole beauty of it."

Village officials said they hope repairs can be completed before summer and expect to have a better timeline by the end of the week.

Esch also said the damaged gate does not pose a public safety concern. Additionally, leaders are hoping to get a better idea of the problem, the repairs and the cost by the end of the week.